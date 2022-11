Mary Landrum, 81, of Dayton, passed away on November 13, 2022, in Mont Belvieu, Texas. Mary was born January 15, 1941, in Dayton, Texas, to James E. Williams and Ellene Berry Williams.

Mary grew up in Dayton and attended Dayton schools. She loved gambling, dancing, and listening to music. She loved to travel and truly loved the time she spent with her family. When Mary had a cigarette in one hand and a Dr. Pepper in the other, she was a very happy lady.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her children, Mary Diane Williams, Donald Ray Payne; sister, Ada Mire; brothers, Ceicle Williams, Jerome Williams; and grandson, David Honey.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her daughter, Robin Lynn Turrubiartes; son, Arron Carl Landrum; sisters, Bonnie Byerley, Rickie Beard, Angie Williams; grandchildren, Quina Jimenez, Anthony Derick Williams, Joseph Kyle Honey, Juan Daniel Turrubiartes, Arron Ray Landrum, Megan K. Landrum, Noah Landrum; great-grandchildren, Adleyray Landrum, Davaran Honey, Audrey Honey, Anabelle Perkins, Ava Honey; and many family and friends.

A service for Mary will be held Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton, Texas. Interment at Magnolia Park Cemetery, Dayton.

