The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 14, 2022:

Estrada-Herrera, Gustavo – Driving While Intoxicated

Haynes, Stephanie Nicole – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Order Setting Aside Bond-Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair

Nelms, Patricia May – Hold for Georgetown PD-Animal Cruelty

