Charles Clinton McLin of Tarkington Prairie passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at the age of 81.

Charles was born on November 18, 1940, in Cleveland, Texas to parents Oree and Annie Purswell McLin both of which preceded him in death along with his brother, Dickie McLin; sister Debbie McLin Poling; brother-in-law, Johnny Gene Head.

He is survived by his wife Kay McLin; daughters Edie McLin Lang and husband Mark, and Amy McLin Boie and husband Erik; sister, Sylvia McLin Head; brothers, Travis McLin and wife Karen, James McLin and wife Johnnie Mae; sister-in-law, Sharron Everitt; brother-in-law, Len Poling; grandchildren, Carter Lang and Liz Spivey, Hattie and Marcy Lang, Lyvia and Natalie Boie. Pallbearers are Richard McLin, Michael McLin, Mark McLin, John Head, Troy Wheeler, Kent Havard, Jacob Keith, Randy Baden, Phillip Bundy, Richard Maynard and Lee Shelton. Honorary pallbearers are Rick Patterson, Ron Bartee, Don Purswell, Joe Bazar and George Baker.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 20, 2022, from 5pm-8pm at Pace-Stancil (chapel) in Cleveland. A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 11:00am at Pace-Stancil (chapel). The interment will follow at Oak Shade Cemetery in Tarkington Prairie.

The family welcomes donations to The Tarkington Student Foundation as an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

