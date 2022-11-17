Mary Louise Page, 83, of Pointblank, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, November 14, 2022. She was born on Sunday, March 19, 1939, in Humble, Texas, to John William Smith and Mary Lee (Tullos) Smith, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Mary was also preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Page, daughter, Loretta Carrico, sister, Patricia English, brothers, Harold, John Weldon, and Roy Smith.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Julia Wren, Steve Page; sister, Audrey Ramsey; grandchildren, Bobby Love and wife Jennifer, Chad Love, Tyme Sanches and husband Donald, Kevin Carrico, Lisa Page, Amy Alderate, Jamie Page and Jennifer Nelson; along with numerous other loving great-grandchildren, family, and treasured friends.

Visitation for Mary will be held at Neal Funeral Home on November 17, 2022, from 6:00 to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 11:00 am. Interment for Mary will immediately follow at Rosewood Cemetery.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

