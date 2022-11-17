Philip Comeaux was born October 3, 1932, in Grand Coteau Louisiana to Saul and Louise Comeaux. He was the oldest of five children. Philip attended school and worked to help his family. The family later relocated to Texas and settled in the small town of Cleveland.

In his early 20’s Philip opened a small store where he sold BBQ, and other grocery items. After a while he decided to close the store and open a taxicab service called “Como Cab Line”. In 1955, Philip would start what would be his last career, which was joining Southern Pacific Railroad. This was his calling in life, he absolutely loved this job. After being hired on as a labor worker, he would later be promoted to being a machine operator. Philip was the first African American to hold this position for Southern Pacific. He also served as a member of the Employees Railroad Union. Philip would go on to retire from Southern Pacific RR in 1995 after working for 39 years and 3 months.

In 1967 Philip and Lessie Walker were married. They blended their families together and continued to grow. They joined St. Paul MBC in 1970 under the leadership of Rev. W.E. McDuffie. Philip was ordained as a deacon and served as Sunday School Superintendent under the new leadership of Rev. Miller M. Harp.

In the early 2000’s, Philip decided to return to his Catholic faith from Louisiana, so he and Lessie joined St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cleveland, Texas. As years went by Philip was unable to actively attend church due to health concerns. Although his attendance was missed, he never wavered in his faith in God nor his prayer life.

Philip believed that prayer was the key to living a good life. He prayed in the mornings and every night. On the morning of November 11, 2022, Philip went down on his knees to pray and there he met his Lord and Savior. A one-of-a-kind man that will be loved forever and truly missed.

Philip is preceded in death by his parents, Saul and Louise Comeaux; daughters, Gloria McGowen and Brenda Bisor; brother, Xavier Comeaux; and sister, Josephine Cruse.

Left to cherish his loving memory are his loving wife of 53 years, Lessie B. Comeaux; sons, Philip Comeaux, Jr. and Tony Comeaux; daughters, Gail Wyatt, Sheila Jones, and Tracy Bisor (William); sisters, Gloria Woods (Johnnie) and Carolyn Comeaux; grandchildren, Keith Brookman (Kendra), Lareisha, Tony Comeaux, Jr. (Tiffany), Natasha Lopez, Ray McGowen, Latoria, Kelvin Bisor (Nicole), Melvin Bisor (Tiffany), Philip Jones, Kourtni Jones, Dellrus Wyatt, Ashley Wyatt, and Braden Bisor; along with numerous loving great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, and other caring friends.

Visitation for Philip will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Funeral Services will begin promptly at 11:00 am. Internment for Philip will follow at Cemetery Beautiful. Pastor Morris Brooks officiating.

