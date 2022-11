Ramon Duran Gutierrez, 79, of Dayton passed away on November 13, 2022. Ramon was born November 21, 1942 in Nochistlan, Zacatecas, Mexico, to parents Juan Duran and Maria Guadalupe Gutierrez.

Ramon played in a Mariachi Band all of his adult life. He performed in Houston restaurants and at private events. Most of all he loved being with his family and especially his grandchildren. He truly loved his wife with all his heart.

Ramon was preceded in death by his wife, Maria Rosario Munoz; his father, Juan Duran, mother, Maria Guadalupe Duran Gutierrez, Jose Duran Gutierrez, Antonio Duran Gutierrez, and Maria Duran Gutierrez.

Ramon is survived by his daughters, Reina Duran Munoz, Maria Gloria Rodriguez Duran, Maria Eustolia Munoz, Maria Ramona Duran, and Estela Duran; sons, Juan Manuel Duran, Jaime Duran, Erasmo Duran, Ector Duran, and Martin Duran; sisters, Maria de Jesus Duran Gutierrez, Maria de Refugio Duran Gutierrez, and Maria Santos Duran; brothers, Santiago Duran Gutierrez, Pedro Duran Gutierrez, Francisco Duran Gutierrez, Ruben Duran Gutierrez; grandchildren, Blanca Portillo Duran, Leonardo Portillo Duran, Jorge Portillo Duran, Araseli Duran Gutierrez, Armando Duran, Anabel Duran, Noel Duran, Diana Nayeli Nunez Duran, Zulema Rodriguez Duran, Bernabe Rodriguez Duran, Yesenia Duran, Martin Duran, Ruby Rodriguez Duran, Arnold Munoz Duran, Edgar Munoz Duran, Jordan Munoz Duran, Hector Duran Ramirez, Eric Duran Ramirez, Jose Duran Ramirez, Alejandro Duran Ramirez, Bryan Garcia Duran, Anthony Duran Sandoval, Briel Duran Sandoval, Angel Duran, Isaac Duran, and Vianney Duran; great-grandchildren, Alexander Gutierrez, Andres Gutierrez, Genesis Gutierrez, Annalee Armas, Andreu Armas, Zayd Armas, Christian Duran, Amberle Duran, Camila Rodriguez, Adrian Rodriguez, Kenia Jauregui, Nadia Jauregui, Etian Dael Portillo.

Service for Mr. Gutierrez will be Thursday, November 17, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton. Church service will be at St. Joseph the Worker in Dayton on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 1 p.m. Interment will be at a later date in Mexticacan, Jalisco, Mexico.

