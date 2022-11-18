Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 16, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 16, 2022:

  • Gray, Bobby Carrol Jr. – Criminal Trespass
  • Hazel, Keith Martel – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Elamon, Jessica Leigh – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Hill, James Walter III – Public Peace Class C
  • Gibbs, Jeffery Jareal – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Displaying Wrong License Plate and Revocation of Probation-Driving While Intoxicated
  • Mosirigwa, Reuben – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Daugherty, Dustin Michael – Driving While Intoxicated
  • LaPointe, Melody Michel – Four counts of Abandoning or Endangering a Child/Imminent Danger to Bodily Injury
  • Santos-Coca, Alan Daniel – Possession of Marijuana
  • Flores, Dante Javier – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Tinney, Tarah Michelle – Four counts of Abandoning or Endangering a Child/Imminent Danger to Bodily Injury
  • Gonzalez-Razo, Jose – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Bowers, Anthony Levane – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
