Kenneth Alfred Rutter of Cleveland, Texas, was born in Ames, Iowa to his parents Emmett and Erma Michelson Rutter on September 10, 1945. Kenneth passed away on November 18, 2022 at the age of 77. He graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Marketing. Kenneth enjoyed fishing and wood working.

He was a member of and served as chaplain of VFW Post 1839. He was a strong conservative and a supporter of the Republican Party. Kenneth served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War.

He was preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Erma Rutter, brothers Charlie Rutter and wife Lois, and Don Rutter; his mother-in-law, Nell Weeks.

He is survived by his wife, Johnnie Rutter; his father-in-law, Burt Weeks; sons, Christopher Rutter and wife Michelle and Tommy Braune and wife Colleen; brothers, Roland Ewing and wife Kathy, and David Ewing and wife Monica; his sister, Bobbie Kelly and husband Roger; grandchildren, Reagen Sharp and wife Kris, Mariah, Joko, Tara, D.J., Laela, Jessa, and Gema Sullivan, Jordan and Emily Braune, Dallin Vetuski, Cameron and Alex Rutter, Austyn Converse, Lauren Herrold and husband Nick, Shelby and Garrett Dennis; and great-grandchild Axle Sharpe.

Visitation will be Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Oak Shade Baptist Church, at 5:00-8:00 PM. Honorary pallbearers are Joko Sullivan, D.J. Sullivan, Dallin Vetuski, Dako Sullivan, Roland Ewing, and Kris Sharp.

