Charlotte Anne Griffin of Timpson, Texas passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at the age of 79. Charlotte was born on April 22, 1943 in Brazoria, Texas right outside of Houston to parents Lance and Gladys Carroll. She lived the better part of her life in Grangerland and the last of her years in Timpson. She was a beautician and enjoyed collecting antiques and working in her garden growing flowers.

Charlotte is preceded in death by her husband, James Griffin; and son, Marvin Segrest. She is survived by her children, Floyd Segrest and wife Christina, Loyd Segrest and wife Trish, Tracy McMahan and husband Ed, Joe Segrest and wife Dana, Mark Segrest and wife Tammy; daughter-in-law, Beverly Segrest; grandchildren, Justin, Morgan, Tabatha, Lance, Michelle, Katie, Sabrina, Samantha, April, Ashley, Aaron, Austin, Danielle, and Abbey.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 10am at the Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Cleveland. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11am with interment at Cleveland Memorial Park Cemetery.

