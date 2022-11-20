Lynn Renee Dampier was born in Dayton, Ohio on July 11, 1966, and passed on November 16, 2022, in Houston, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John Thomas Fisher, Cheryle Lynn Meredith, and son, Edmund Dampier II. Lynn is survived by Eddie Dampier; daughters, Amber Johnson (Nathan “the favorite”) and Alishia Dampier (Adi); son Colton Dampier (Presley); granddaughters Paisley, Kayda, Taelynn, PaePae, and Piper whom she affectionately called Nana’s babies; and siblings John Thomas Fisher II, Freda Louise Summey (Cliff) and Walter Wettermark.

Lynn loved being a mother, and loved even more being a Nana. She was a mother figure to many and took on the name Mom by several of her children’s friends. She enjoyed listening and dancing to her favorite music at a blaring rate, spending time with Nana’s babies, showing off her skills in the kitchen, dressing up in her plethora of costumes, shooting pool, laughing and showing off her radiant smile, and visiting the beach. Lynn had a great love for life, always with a positive outlook and finding the rainbow in the clouds. Any day was a good day for Lynn as long as she was with her family – the loves of her life. She will be deeply, deeply missed.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Walter Wettermark, Nathan Johnson, Colton Dampier, Eddie Dampier, Ethan Salas, and Tommy Fisher

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 6pm until 8pm, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will be held at 10AM, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Sterling Funeral Home, with Pastor Russell Martin officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Ryan Cemetery in Tarkington prairie, Texas.

