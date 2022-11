The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 17, 2022:

Lambert, Ryan Brent – Motion to Revoke-Theft of Property (no mugshot)

Izaguirre, Dustin – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Unlawful Restraint

Ingersoll, Wayne Victor – Deadly Conduct and Criminal Mischief

Bazan, Misty Shalon – Bond Forfeiture-Driving While Intoxicated, third or more (no mugshot)

