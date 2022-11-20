Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 18, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 18, 2022:

  • Melinda, Kent – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more (no mugshot)
  • Semien, Lakashia Marie – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Wrong or Fictitious/Altered/Obscured Vehicle Plates and Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)
  • Kiger, Jason – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person with Intent to Cause Bodily Injury (no mugshot)
  • Perez, Ivan – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Stevenson, Semaj Ykeme – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Rodriguez-Martinez, Giovanni – Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Under 15 Years of Age
  • Costlow, Augusta Danielle – Four counts of Abandoning or Endangering a Child/Imminent Danger to Bodily Injury
