Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 18, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 18, 2022:

Melinda, Kent – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more (no mugshot)

Semien, Lakashia Marie – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Wrong or Fictitious/Altered/Obscured Vehicle Plates and Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)

Kiger, Jason – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person with Intent to Cause Bodily Injury (no mugshot)

Perez, Ivan – Driving While Intoxicated

Stevenson, Semaj Ykeme – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Rodriguez-Martinez, Giovanni – Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Under 15 Years of Age

Costlow, Augusta Danielle – Four counts of Abandoning or Endangering a Child/Imminent Danger to Bodily Injury

