The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 19, 2022:

Santibanez-Garduno, Rene Jr. – Criminal Mischief (no mugshot)

Holly, Cameo – Criminal Trespass and Possession of Marijuana

Ortega, Wilibaldo – Public Intoxication

Miller, Shane Ray – Public Intoxication

Fregia, Joyclyn – Public Intoxication

Tenorio, Anthony Joseph – Public Intoxication

Fitzgerald, Veronica Arlene – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Interfering With Public Duties

Fitzgerald, Veronica Arlene Fregia, Joyclyn Holly, Cameo Miller, Shane Ray Ortega, Wilibaldo Tenorio, Anthony Joseph

Share this: Twitter

Facebook