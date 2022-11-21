Emma Jean (Winans) Mansky, 75, of Cleveland, Texas, went to her Heavenly home on Friday, November 11, 2022. She was born on Sunday, June 22, 1947, in San Angelo, Texas, to Everrett Richard Winans and Emma Lousie (Spurgeon) Winans, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Emma was also preceded in death by her son, Richard Aaron Fain, sister, Janie Wells. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Freddie Mansky; daughters, Sheila Smith, Rhonda Copley; grandchildren, Kim Linton, Emily Copley, Chad Jones, DJ Jones, Whitney Smith, Shelby Smith, Bubba Smith; 8 great-grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

