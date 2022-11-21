Walter Carl Arnold of Tarkington Prairie, Texas, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at the age of 80. Carl was born January 25, 1942, in Crockett, Texas to parents, Walter Arnold and Mary Willis Arnold. Around the age of 10, Carl and his family moved to Tarkington Prairie. This is where he would eventually fall in love, raise and family of his own and live out his days on the Prairie.

Carl served our country in the US Navy. He was a Nursing Home Administrator for the Galaxy Manor Nursing Home in Cleveland, Texas and the Dayton Nursing Home in Dayton, Texas. Carl owned the Arnold-Bolton Insurance Company and worked 20 years for ISB Insurance. His greatest love in life was his family and he enjoyed all the great memories he had with all of them. Carl will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Arnold; mother, Mary Schneider and brother, Harvey Arnold. Carl is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Edna Burwick Arnold; son, Troy Arnold and wife Michelle; daughter, Stacey Arnold Coaliron and husband Russell; brothers, Rex Arnold and wife Becky, Charles Griswold and wife JoAnn; sister, Cissie VanPelt-Holsopple and husband Eric; grandchildren, Carla Coaliron, Caity Beeson and husband Cameron, Chad Arnold, Shelby Arnold; great grandchildren, Haley Foley, Mary Foley, Jackson Foley, Charlotte Beeson; brothers-in-law, Ira Burwick, Hamp Burwick and wife Pat, Larry Burwick, Edgar Burwick and wife Charlotte; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Lewis, Gwen Bittick, Dottie Arnold; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be in the Pace-Stancil Chapel on Friday, November 25, 2022 from 5:30-8:00pm. A Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, November 26, 2022 in the Pace-Stancil Chapel at 2pm. Burial will follow in the Ryan Cemetery in Tarkington Prairie.

