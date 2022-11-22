Alf Weldon Shaw, beloved husband and father passed away on Sunday November 20, 2022, at his residence in Moss Hill. He was 88.

A native of Thicket, he had lived in Moss Hill since 1989, and was retired as a Machinist with OxyChem in Baytown. He was a faithful and devoted Christian serving at Hardin Baptist Church for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Zachearia Shaw and Bessie Mae Brackin, and brother, Lowell Shaw. Sisters, Martha Crocker, Lea Ola Brittain, and special cousin whom he loved like a brother Darrell Brackin, and great grandson, Terrell Taylor.

Alf is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Dorothy Shaw of Moss Hill; sons, James Shaw and wife Kimberly of Baytown; David Shaw and wife Amy of Baytown; Daughters, Wendy Shaw of Moss Hill and Lisa Doyle and husband Eric of Lake Jackson; Grandchildren, Casey, Nolan, Sara, Jacob, and Garrison, and great – grandchildren, Caprice, Bentley, and Nova.

A service of remembrance will be held on Wednesday November 23, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church of Hardin, with Pastor Tony Hines officiating. Honoring Alf as pallbearers are, Jacob Shaw, Garrison Shaw, Nolan Doyle, Logan Foster, Dustin Foster, Tyson McMahon. Honorary pallbearers are Andrew Stilwell, Darrell Brackin Jr., Roy Waller, Johnny Bohacek and Marvin Stevenson. Interment will follow at Felps cemetery in Thicket.

A gathering of family and friends will be on Wednesday November 23, 2022, from 1:00 P.M. until time of service at Hardin Baptist Church. Those wishing to make memorial contributions may be made to Hardin Baptist Church in memory of Alf Weldon Shaw.

