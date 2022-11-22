Larry Wayne Taylor of Liberty, Texas passed to his heavenly home on November 8th, 2022.

Born on March 15, 1951, he was the youngest of 10 children born to Albert E and Hazel Taylor.

Serving our country for 30 years in the U.S. Navy, Larry was a proud veteran. During his years of service, he spent time on Navy vessels of all shapes and sizes; from the giant aircraft carrier, The USS Constellation to the mighty fast frigate, The USS Garcia. Through his many tours, he served during Vietnam and Desert Storm. Larry retired in 2001 with the rank of Chief Petty Officer.

Larry married Rebecca Martin in January of 1974, and although the two parted ways, they shared three children Susan, Kimberly and Phillip together that he loved very much.. The Taylor family lived in many places due to Larry’s enlistment to include seaports in Washington State, San Diego, CA; Liberty, TX; Charleston, SC; Indianhead, MD; and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The family loved to spend time at the beautiful beaches, among the wind, waves, and sun.

In May of 1996, Larry earned a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology and Sports Studies through the College of Education at East Texas State University. He went on to teach high school mathematics and assist as football coach. He had a love for football, baseball, and golf and spent time throughout his life participating in the games he loved.

Beloved dad, son, brother, and uncle; Larry was loved by many and will be sorely missed. Though we can rejoice that he is with his heavenly family now and he is whole in body, mind, and spirit.

Larry is preceded in death by his mother and father, Albert E and Hazel Fairby Taylor, and the following brothers and sisters: Robert Earl (R.E.) Taylor, Gennive Hein, Juanita Nugent, Elizabeth (Betty) Allen, Jewel Nolan,Thomas Taylor,and James (Lonzo) Taylor. Larry is survived by his sisters Naomi (Dean) Griffin and Alice Janell Mitchell, his children: Susan Turner, Kimberly Eckleberry, Phillip Taylor, their spouses, 6 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandbaby.

Fair Winds and Following Seas, dear Dad. We will miss you. Until we meet again,

Your loving family

Family, friends, and loved ones are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 3rd at Faith and Family Funeral Home, Batson, Texas with a graveside service to follow. The viewing will be from 9:30 am to 10:30 am before the funeral services. Larry will be laid to rest at Guedry Cemetery next to his momma and daddy.

