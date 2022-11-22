Sylvia Zerangue Honea, 95, of Livingston, Texas went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Silsbee Oaks Health Care in Silsbee, Texas. Mrs. Honea was born on December 29, 1926 to the late Riley Cooley and Inez Moses in DiRidder, LA.

Mrs. Honea is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James LaRay Honea; daughters, Janice LaBlanc, Brenda Overman; brother, Earl Cooley; sisters, Sibel Dozer, LeNell Reeves; grandchildren, Tammy McCollough, Mitchell Jones.

Those left to cherish her memory are son, Larry McCollough and wife Evelyn of Livingston, Texas; brothers, LeVell Cooley of DiRidder, LA, Wade Cooley and wife Rita of DiRidder, LA; 10 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Wednesdays, November 23, 2022, 11:00 am at Hopewell Baptist Church 249 Hopewell Church Rd., DiRidder, LA, 70634 with Pastor Greg Gil officiating. Interment Hopewell Cemetery in DiRidder, LA. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 9:00 am at Hopewell Baptist Church.

Honoring Mrs. Honea as pallbearers are Calvin Hogg, DeWayne McCollough, Larry McCollough, Jason Cooley, Terry Jones, and Derrile LaBlanc. Honorary pallbearers are Wesson Hogg and Jacob Wilson.

