Train collides with dump truck in Kenefick

A dump truck traveling on FM 1008 Tuesday stalled out at the most inopportune moment just as it crossed the Union Pacific rail line. At about the same time, an eastbound locomotive was passing through.

The driver of the dump truck, unable to get the truck moving, hopped out of the truck and moved away from the scene before the train collided with the dump truck, according to a Union Pacific spokesperson. No injuries were reported for the truck driver or the UP employees.

“It can take a whole mile to bring a train to a stop at times,” said the UP spokesperson.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the crash. Kenefick Volunteer Fire Department firefighters assisted at the scene with traffic control.

Kenefick firefighters closed off FM 1008 leading to the train tracks Tuesday afternoon.

Smith Towing’s heavy duty truck loads a wrecked dump truck into the back of a flatbed trailer on Tuesday after it was involved in a crash with a train. The bed of a a dump truck that was involved in a collision with a train on Tuesday is loaded into the back of a flatbed trailer owned by Smith Towing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

