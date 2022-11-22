Accident backs up traffic on US 59 in Cleveland

Motorists traveling southbound on US 59 in the Cleveland area on Tuesday afternoon were caught up in a traffic jam that resulted from a two-vehicle accident near Morgan Cemetery Road (CR 379).

According to information shared by Cleveland Fire Department, a person traveling in a Mazda passenger vehicle was trapped in their vehicle following a crash with a TMI tanker truck. The driver of the vehicle was extricated by firefighters and then turned over to an HCA air ambulance for transportation to a nearby trauma center. The condition of the motorist is unknown.

The widening of US 59 in the Cleveland area is expected to be finished by the end of the year, according to TxDOT, which should make travel considerably safer afterward.

Cleveland Fire Department shared this photo of the vehicle and truck involved in Tuesday’s crash on US 59. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Fire Department)

As far as the eye could see, traffic on the north side of the SH 105 bypass was backed up and waiting for the accident to clear.

