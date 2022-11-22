Five people arrested on drug charges in Dayton

The Liberty County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office wrapped up a narcotics investigation on Tuesday, Nov. 22, that resulted in five arrests at a home at 406 E. Houston St., Dayton.

The investigation allowed the constable’s office to obtain a search warrant from Liberty County 75th State District Judge Mark Morefield. On Tuesday morning, Pct. 4 deputies, assisted by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Special Response Team and Dayton Police Department, executed the search warrant.

During the course of the search, law enforcement officers seized approximately 48 grams of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 3.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine, approximately 16 grams of suspected marijuana, digital scales and drug paraphernalia.

“Multiple suspects were detained at the scene and those arrested were transported to the Liberty County Jail for incarceration,” according to a statement from Pct. 4 Constable Robby Thornton.

The suspects and the charges against them are:

Darius Hurst, 25, of Crosby: one count of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, 200 to 400 grams, in a drug-free zone (first degree felony); one count of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2, 1 to 4 grams, in a drug-free zone (first degree felony); and one count of Possession of Marijuana, less than two ounces, in a drug-free zone (Class A misdemeanor).

Krystal Simmons, 42: one count of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, in Penalty Group 1, 200 to 400 grams, in a drug-free zone (first degree felony).

Keith Williams, 46, of Dayton: one count of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, 1 to 4 grams, in a drug-free zone (second degree felony);

Mercedes Wright, 23, of Dayton: one count of Possession of Marijuana, less than two ounces, in a drug-free zone (Class A misdemeanor).

Ivery Mouton, 38, of Dayton: one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Class C misdemeanor).

Thornton asks that anyone with information about criminal activity in their neighborhoods call local law enforcement or his office by emailing robby.thornton@co.liberty.tx.us or calling 936-258-4711. All tips will be held in the strictest of confidence.

Thornton reminds residents to be patient as some investigations can be lengthy.

