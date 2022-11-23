Penny Jo Bollinger Valkner, 60, of Dayton, Texas, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on November 21, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Penny was born on May 25, 1962 to Jack and Judy Bollinger in Kingsville, Texas. After graduating from Dayton High School in 1980, she went on to graduate from Stephen F. Austin State University with a B.S. in Speech and Hearing Therapy. She found great pride and joy working in the field of education. She made a lasting impact on students during her 36 year career in Dayton ISD.

Penny’s unwavering faith in her Heavenly Father is the foundation upon which she built her life. She loved her family and adored her grandson, Reid. Her sweet spirit abounded as they spent time together traveling, camping, and making memories. She delighted in reading and cooking as well.

Penny had a warm and welcoming personality and never met a stranger. She was known for having a servant’s heart and the ability to always look on the bright side. Even through health trials, Penny always said with a smile, “I am doing well!” She was a shining light to all who knew her.

Penny leaves behind a loving family to treasure her memory: her husband David of 28 years; daughters Abby McDonald and husband Jason, Danielle Wigington and husband Danny, Diana Williams; grandson Reid McDonald; parents Jack and Judy Bollinger; sisters Babs Foster and husband Jerry and Jennifer Poorman and husband Jesse; nephews Collin Foster and Jake and Ryan Sanford; nieces Krista McLarty and Amber Foster, and numerous extended family members.

Visitation will be Sunday, November 27, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton, Texas. A Celebration of Life will be held at First Baptist Church, Dayton on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

The family gives special thanks to Hospice Plus in Kingwood, Texas and Dr. Craig Kovitz and staff at MD Anderson, Woodlands Campus, for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations be made to the American Cancer Society in Penny’s memory.

