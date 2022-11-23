Top 10 Most Wanted fugitives captured in California, Dallas and San Antonio

Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Julian Murillo was arrested November 15, in California. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders Catarino Chavez III was arrested on November 17, in Dallas, and Daniel Munoz was arrested also on November 17, in San Antonio. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Murillo’s capture.

Julian Exavier Murillo, 23, of Refugio, was arrested in Olivehurst, California. Members of the U.S. Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents, coordinated with the U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force, to locate and arrest Murillo.

Murillo had been wanted since December 2021, when the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest for murder, aggravated robbery, evading arrest/detention and failure to identify. These warrants were issued following Murillo’s alleged involvement in the September 2021 death of a 19-year-old man in Victoria, Texas. For more information, view his captured bulletin.

Catarino Nino Chavez III, 60, of Grand Prairie, was arrested at a residence by members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents. Grand Prairie Police Department, Mansfield Police Department, Dallas County District Attorney’s Office and Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) all assisted in the arrest.

Chavez had been wanted since May, when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a parole violation warrant for his arrest. In August, the Grand Prairie Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to register as a sex offender.

In 1998, Chavez was convicted of attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child and sentenced to five years of confinement. In 2005, he was convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child following incidents involving a 13-year-old and 14-year-old girl. He subsequently received 20 years of confinement for each charge. He was released on parole in June 2021. For more information, view his captured bulletin.

Daniel Joe Munoz, 40, of San Antonio, was arrested at a residence by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents. Texas Highway Patrol, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, TDCJ, Texas Attorney General’s Office and the U.S. Naval Criminal Investigative Service all assisted in the arrest.

Munoz had been wanted since February 2022, when the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office issued two warrants for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

In 2000, Munoz was convicted of robbery and received a 10-year sentence in confinement. In 2005, he was convicted of two counts of sexual assault of a child following incidents involving a 14-year-old girl. He subsequently received two-10-year sentences. In 2019, Munoz was convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and was sentenced to three years of probation. For more information, view his captured bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2022, DPS and other agencies have arrested 64 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including 22 gang members and 34 sex offenders. In addition, $88,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

