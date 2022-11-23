Letter to the community: Belt thanks voters for support

To all citizens and voters who reside in the Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 area of Liberty County, I would like to take a moment and thank each of you who voted in the general election of Nov. 8, 2022.

Voting is the basis of our freedom and democracy and is a right that is so important to making your voice heard. So again, thank you, for taking the time to cast your vote. The voters have chosen me to represent them as their new justice of the peace.

I am honored and humbled by this and would like to express once again, as during the election process, that I will be a working judge within my elected precinct.

To me, this means not only handling office responsibilities but also being visible and having an active role within the communities of our precinct while making personal contact with the citizens. I am here to listen to your concerns and the issues that interest you.

A new office location for Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 will be at 101 E. Pine Street in Daisetta. This location is across the street from City Hall on Main Street.

I would like to take this opportunity to welcome everyone to come by for a visit. It is my vision to interact and work with the citizens, schools, churches and businesses to make east Liberty County a place we are all proud of.

Jimmy Belt, Pct. 2 JP-elect

