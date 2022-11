The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 21, 2022:

Torres-Corona, Valintin Geraldo – Public Peace Class C

Marshall, Melissa Kay – Parole Violation

Ellis, Nicole Marie – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Ash, Dudley Jr. – Assault Against Elderly or Disabled Individual

Washington, Erick Joseph – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Ash, Dudley Jr. Ellis, Nicole Marie Marshall, Melissa Kay Torres-Corona, Valintin Geraldo Washington, Erick Joseph

Share this: Twitter

Facebook