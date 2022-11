The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 20, 2022:

South, Rebecca Renee – Public Peace Class C

Brashears, Daniel Lee – Parole Violation

Deblanc, Donielle Yvette – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

