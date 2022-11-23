Ralph William Edenfield, 66, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, He was born on Thursday, May 31, 1956, in Hampton Virginia, Texas to William Greely Edenfield and Eloise (Batten) Edenfield, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Left to cherish in his memory is his loving; son, John Edenfield and Wife Darby, Derrick Edenfield and Wife (Alena),daughters Susan Adams and husband (Jonathon) daughter Heather Edenfield and Husband ; brothers, Michael Edenfield and Wife (Bonnie), Larry Casey and Wife Laura; along with numerous, Nieces and Nephews and Cousin’s grandchildren and great grandchildren and other loving family and treasured friends.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ralph William Edenfield, please visit our floral store.

