Corine Frances (Wright) Ferguson, 97, of Lufkin, Texas passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, She was born on Wednesday, September 23,1925 in Trinity, Texas, to John Elvin Wright and Artie (Brown) Wright, both of whom have preceded her in death. Corine was also preceded in death by her husband Carlton Gene Ferguson, and her children Nancy Ann Sailer, Clarence Eason, Clara Johnson. Left to cherish her memory is her son , James Eason; along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren other loving family and treasured friends.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Corine Frances (Wrigth) Ferguson, please visit our floral store.

