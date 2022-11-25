Charlene Mills, 71, of Cleveland, went to her Heavenly home on Sunday, November 20, 2022. She was born on Sunday, August 12, 1951, in Harris County to Carl William Webb and Myrtle Viola (Britton) Webb, both of whom have preceded her in death. Charlene was also preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn McCoy. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Bruce Mills; sons, Heath Mills (Trina), Todd Mills (Heather); brother-in-law, Loran Mills (Nancy); sister, Carlene Spruell; granddaughters, Kayla, Kelli, Raylee; grandsons, Wayne, Todd Jr., Eric, Brandon; great-granddaughters, Cailey, Bailey, Lexi, Abby; great-grandsons, Joseph, Landon, Asher, Tlynn, Junior, Paxton, Cash; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charlene Mills, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

