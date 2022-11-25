Gilberto Lopez Acosta, 72, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022. He was born on Tuesday, June 27, 1950, in Zacatecas, Mexico, to Ezequiel Acosta Chavez and Amalia Lopez Gonzalez, both of whom have preceded him in death. Gilberto was also preceded in death by his brothers, Bruno Acosta Lopez and wife Lorine Acosta, and Juan Hugo Acosta Lopez and wife Luz-Elena Lopez. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Gloria (Walker) Acosta; son, Paul Acosta and wife Jessica; sisters, Enedina Acosta Lopez and husband Miguel Rodriguez Saucedo, Silvia Acosta Lopez and husband Javier Martinez Vazquez, Ruth Acosta Lopez and husband Javier Martinez Ovalle, Elizabeth Acosta Lopez and husband Arnoldo Gaytan Ruiz; grandchildren, Alex Rodriguez, Destiny Rodriguez, Garrett Acosta; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

