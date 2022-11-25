Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 22, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 22, 2022:

Palmer, Jennifer Marie – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Castillo, Pete – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts)

Brown, Colton Ray – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Public Nuisance

Seward, Tyler Lee – Theft of Property (two counts)

Morales, Joel – Driving While Intoxicated

Williams, Keith Albert – Possession of a Controlled Substance

