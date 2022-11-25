Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 22, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 22, 2022:

  • Palmer, Jennifer Marie – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Castillo, Pete – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts)
  • Brown, Colton Ray – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Public Nuisance
  • Seward, Tyler Lee – Theft of Property (two counts)
  • Morales, Joel – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Williams, Keith Albert – Possession of a Controlled Substance
