The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 23, 2022:

Tischler, Virginia Marie – Forgery of a Financial Instrument and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information

Mouton, Ivery Lee – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bills, Khristen Daniel – Burglary of a Habitation (two counts)

Wright, Mercedes – Possession of Marijuana

Reyes, Hugo – Reckless Driving

