Liberty Elks Lodge to host Hoops Shoot on Dec. 11

Liberty Elks Lodge #2019 members are excited about the upcoming 2022 Hoop Shoot. The Elks Hoop Shoot is a free throw program for youth ages 8-13.

Last year, after winning their division in the local Hoop Shoot, two local students went on to compete at the district level. At district, Kaleb Olson won his division. Kaleb and his parents got to travel to Fort Worth for the Regional Hoop Shoot, accompanied by Liberty Lodge’s Youth Program Director, Morgan Webb.

“While our local kids didn’t advance past Regionals, we were so proud of them. The experience and memories at every level are unlike anything else I have been a part of. We met kids that dedicated so much time and effort, and they were good. No, they were great!” said Webb.

Each round of Hoop Shoot is structured the same. Boys and girls ages 8 – 13 are split into six groups. Each contestant gets a total of 25 free throws. The contestant with the best score wins the division and moves to the next level of competition.

The 2022 Liberty Lodge #2019 Hoop Shoot will be held Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the San Jacinto Elementary Gym at 1629 Grand Ave, Liberty, Texas.

Local contest winners will advance to the District level held in Beaumont, then to State on Feb. 18 in Carrollton, Texas, and Regional March 18 in Dallas, Texas. The final stop is Elks Hoop Shoot National Finals on April 22, 2023 in Chicago.

Each year, the six Hoop Shoot National Champions will have their names listed alongside their picture in a brand-new digital exhibit in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass. Additionally, two of the Frank Hise National Champions are in attendance when the Hall of Fame inductees are honored at the Enshrinement Ceremony. Hoop Shoot has been developing gritty kids for 50 years.

For more information email LibertyElksYouthPrograms@gmail.com or call Program Director Morgan Webb at 936-776-1293.

