Linda Cummings Walden, 73, of Dayton, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 in Baytown. She was born October 21, 1949 in Houston to her late parents, Bill Cummings and Peggy Brown Cummings.

Linda had lived in Dayton since 1997 and before that was a longtime resident of Baytown. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Dayton, a founding member of the Friendship Quilters of Dayton and was a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Her enjoyments were quilting, playing bingo and loving her grandchildren.

Mrs. Walden was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Mike Cummings.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Jimmy Walden; children, Ronnie Walden, Stephanie Snipes and her husband, Tracy and Sheila Walden; grandchildren, Aaron Snipes and his wife, Kaylia, Kenneth Overturf, II, Rachel Walden and Brandon Snipes; Mila, her first great-grandchild, who is due to be born soon; sister-in-law, Carol Cummings; her beloved cat, Clyde and numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Monday, November 28, 2022 at the funeral home with Rev. Ken Davis officiating with burial to follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton.

To view her online obituary, or post a tribute to her family, go to http://www.pacestancil.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, 1304 N. Cleveland, Dayton, Texas 77535, 936-258-5300.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

