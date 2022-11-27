Beulah Virginia Pickard went to her eternal home on November 16th, 2022 at the age of 83.

Virginia was born to Joe Lee and Reba Conner on February 4th, 1939 in West Helena, AR. She wouldn’t be there long, as the West coast called her name and she went out to California in her late teens.

Virginia met Vernon, in late 1961 or early 1962 in California. They married later in 1962 and went on to have three children; Troy Pickard, Ronald Pickard and Hollie Strickhausen. They also traveled and lived in California, South Dakota and East Texas; when they finally settled in Hull, TX, in 1985.

In addition to being a dedicated and loving Mother, Virginia had two great passions. Teaching children’s Sunday school and gardening. She taught Sunday school well into her 70’s and would have continued if possible. How much did she like to garden? Let’s just say her water bill was impressively high!

Virginia’s greatest achievement would have easily been seeing her three children grow up in the church, then also seeing her grandchildren do the same. But, many in the church would tell you she treated all the kids she taught as her own.

While Virginia was a housewife the vast majority of her life, that didn’t mean she didn’t work. From building bee boxes, to harvesting honey, to gardening to produce fresh vegetables; her days were filled from sun up to sun down being busy and productive.

Virginia joins her husband Vernon; her parents and brothers/sisters in Paradise. She is survived by her three children Troy, Ronnie and Hollie; five grandchildren Jenna Pickard, Cami Allison, Tristan Strickhausen, Marlayna Gurtis and Codi Zimmerman.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 10am, on Monday, November 28th, 2022, at Liberty Church of Christ, 3201 N. Main Street in Liberty, Texas. A funeral service will follow at 11am, at the church, with Elder Don Taylor officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Palms Memorial Park Cemetery, 2421 N Hwy 146, in Dayton, Texas.

Condolences and memories can be shared online at http://www.sterlingfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

