Ross Raymond Wells, 84, of Livingston, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

He was born on Tuesday, February 15, 1938, in Splendora, Texas to Ross Wells and Rebecca (Hayden) Wells, both of whom have preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by his brothers; Darwin Wells and Keith Wells, sisters; Eddie Prestridge, Doty Leblanc, and Anna Norris.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving sisters, Joyce Stubblefield, and Fran Boyett, along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Mr. Wells served in the United States Army from 1961-1967, he was an iron worker for many years.

Visitation for Ross will be held at Neal Funeral Home on November 26, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 pm. Interment for Ross will immediately follow at Morgan Cemetery

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

