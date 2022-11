The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 24, 2022:

Bergeron, Todd – Driving While Intoxicated

Jordan, Michael – Criminal Trespass

Sarver, Lance – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Harder, Janette Lucas – Aggravated Assault/Family Violence

Kirkwood, Ronnie Jamal – Interfering With Public Duties

Keliyah, Martin Jamiel – Evading Arrest or Detention and Possession of Marijuana (no mugshot)

