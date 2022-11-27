Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 25, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 25, 2022:

Durst, Darius – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts) and Possession of Marijuana

Conyers, Matthew – Criminal Trespass

Lovos, Oscar – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Clay, Brent Wade – Criminal Trespass and Burglary of a Habitation

Kirkwood, Darnell Darael – Theft of Property

