Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 25, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 25, 2022:
- Durst, Darius – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts) and Possession of Marijuana
- Conyers, Matthew – Criminal Trespass
- Lovos, Oscar – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Clay, Brent Wade – Criminal Trespass and Burglary of a Habitation
- Kirkwood, Darnell Darael – Theft of Property
Sheeeeiiit Darnell Kirkwood so black we can’t even see him. Loos like a shadow 😂😂
Someone forgot to turn the flash on!