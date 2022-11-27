Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 25, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 25, 2022:

  • Durst, Darius – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts) and Possession of Marijuana
  • Conyers, Matthew – Criminal Trespass
  • Lovos, Oscar – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Clay, Brent Wade – Criminal Trespass and Burglary of a Habitation
  • Kirkwood, Darnell Darael – Theft of Property
Clay, Brent Wade
Conyers, Matthew
Durst, Darius
Kirkwood, Darnell Darael
Lovos, Oscar

2 COMMENTS

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.