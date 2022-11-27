Dayton ISD celebrates Thanksgiving with students, families

The Dayton ISD School Nutrition Department was excited to host the 2022 Thanksgiving Lunches at all four elementary schools. Nearly 2,000 family members gathered at the four elementary campuses – Richter, Colbert, SFA, and KMB – and enjoyed a full Thanksgiving menu.

Family members were able to sit with their students for lunch. Everyone was extremely excited to be able to bring back this great tradition of Dayton ISD.

“District administrators and volunteers were also thankful for their time engaging with students and families, but the smiles of the students being able to spend time with their families were the best part of the day,” according to a statement from Dayton ISD.

Dayton High School Practicum Culinary Students attended every lunch and participated in the planning and serving.

Campus visitor counts:

Richter – 607

Colbert – 247

SFA – 452

KMB – 653

TOTAL – 1,959

District administrators volunteered their time to help feed students and family members.

