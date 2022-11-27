Christmas events in Liberty County starting this week

Thanksgiving is in the rearview window and people are already putting decorations on their trees and buying gifts in anticipation of Christmas. Even if you are feeling like Ebenezer Scrooge or The Grinch, there are plenty of holiday events taking place locally to get you and your loved ones in the Christmas spirit.

Cleveland

Hometown Christmas is a two-day event that starts with a Nutcracker Market on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3, and ends with a lighted downtown parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. The hours of the Nutcracker Market are noon to 8 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Hometown Christmas is organized by the City of Cleveland and the Cleveland Unity Committee. Vendor booths selling items for everyone on your Christmas list will be set up on both Friday and Saturday at the Cleveland Civic Center, 210 Peach Ave., Cleveland. There will be craft and food vendors, as well as a kid zone (Saturday only).

The event will wrap up with a lighted Christmas parade through the center of town on Houston Street. The parade kicks off at S. Travis Street and travels through town until it reaches the civic center. Parade entries will line up on S. Travis where they will be judged for first, second and third place trophies. To register for the parade or to inquire about hosting a booth at the market, call the Cleveland Civic Center at 281-592-2395 or stop by to pick up an entry form.

Daisetta

The volunteer-driven H.D. NEAT committee and the City of Daisetta are teaming up for Family Fun Friday on Dec. 2, from 5 to 9 p.m., in downtown Daisetta. The event includes a lighted Christmas parade, a visit from Santa and family movie night.

The H.D. NEAT snack bar will open at 5 p.m. and will be selling hot dogs, Frito pies, chips and drinks. Pick up food before watching the parade and the movie. The Grinch Parade will start at 6 p.m. Riders will line up at the high school parking lot at 5:30 p.m. and must have their parade entry form filled out. The theme for this year’s parade is The Grinch, so entries must be adorned with Christmas lights and decorations or The Grinch. All entries must be lighted. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place.

Santa is taking a break from North Pole activities and will arrive in Daisetta at 7 p.m. for photos with children. He will be at the pavillion next to Daisetta City Hall after the parade. Free hot chocolate and cookies will be served. There will also be a drawing for a basket filled with goodies.

Bring a blanket and chairs, and settle in for a movie under the stars at the Daisetta City Pavillion parking lot. The movie starts at 8 p.m.

For more information on these events, send an email to hdneat2020@gmail.com.

Dayton

Christmas will be celebrated during a two-day event hosted by the City of Dayton and the Dayton Chamber of Commerce that begins with a Cookie Crawl on Friday, Dec. 2, and a lighted downtown parade and tree lighting on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Cookie Crawl begins at 5 p.m. at McCoy’s Building Supply on SH 146 S in Dayton. You can pick up a map there and then head to all the other locations where businesses will be handing out cookies and treats.

Businesses are encouraged to decorate their storefronts for the Best Decorated Door. You are not required to have a storefront to participate. Call the Dayton Chamber of Commerce at 936-257-2393 to reserve a booth at McCoy’s.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, the fun continues with a Nutcracker Market at the Dayton Community Center, 801 S. Cleveland St., Dayton. The hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Some of the items up for sale will be local honey, handmade crafts and other unique gifts. If you are interested in participating in the Nutcracker Market, call the City of Dayton at 936-258-6630.

At 6 p.m. on Saturday, there will be a lighted parade that wraps up with a tree lighting at the community center at 7:30 p.m. Entertainment will follow on the grounds of the community center. The parade starts at the Dayton ISD athletics parking lot on S. Cleveland Street, then turns on S. Cleveland, takes a left on Entzminger, left on S. Main Street, left on W. Houston St., then left on S. Cleveland for the return trip to the civic center. See the attached map for more details.

Homes along the parade route will be decorated for Christmas and the owners/occupants are invited to participate in a house-decorating contest. The winner will be picked on the evening of Dec. 1 and a banner will be placed at the winner’s home by Dec. 3 before the parade.

Liberty

The Country Christmas lighted parade, hosted by the City of Liberty, will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Parade entries must be lined up by 5 p.m. at the Liberty High School football stadium at the corner of Grand Ave. and Bowie Street. At 6 p.m., the parade will begin moving along its route, which will carry it past Liberty City Hall and the Liberty County Courthouse on Sam Houston Ave. The parade will end just past the Humphrey Cultural Center/Liberty Library.

As parts of the parade route are dark and go through neighborhoods, it is advised to bring a flashlight and watch out for children. The parade will have three divisions – walking, riding and floats. There will be awards given for Best Walking, Best Riding and Best Float.

To enter the parade, you must submit an entry form no later than Friday, Dec. 2, at Liberty City Hall, 1829 Sam Houston Ave., Liberty, or by faxing the completed entry form to 936-336-9846 or emailing it to agilliland@cityofliberty.org or mgoff@cityofliberty.org.

