Prisoner dies in Liberty County Jail

By
Bluebonnet News
-
The visiting area at the Liberty County Jail is pictured.

On Nov. 26, 2022, at about 4:30 p.m., an inmate at the Liberty County Jail was found unresponsive in his single man cell. 

According to a statement from the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, which manages the jail, medics arrived soon thereafter and transported the inmate to Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The statement goes on to say that the inmate had previously reported a medical condition to the jail’s medical staff. 

Texas Rangers and Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are conducting the investigation.  Autopsy results are pending to determine the cause of death.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.