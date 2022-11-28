Prisoner dies in Liberty County Jail

On Nov. 26, 2022, at about 4:30 p.m., an inmate at the Liberty County Jail was found unresponsive in his single man cell.
According to a statement from the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, which manages the jail, medics arrived soon thereafter and transported the inmate to Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.
The statement goes on to say that the inmate had previously reported a medical condition to the jail’s medical staff.
Texas Rangers and Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are conducting the investigation. Autopsy results are pending to determine the cause of death.