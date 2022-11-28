Henry Law Harbour, 84 of Cleveland, Texas, has found his day to be with the Lord on November 26, 2022. Henry was born October 17, 1938 to Elmer Harbour and Lois Brummett. He married Patricia Ann on September 13, 1958.

Henry served his country in the US Army and the US Air Force. He was a jack of all trades and a master of none. He was a great provider and was loved by all. Henry will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Henry is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Patricia Ann Harbour; daughter, Kathy Lee of Cleveland, Texas; sons, Jimmy Harbour and Johnny Harbour, both of Cleveland, Texas; grandchildren, Zack DeBardelaben, Megan McGough, and John Harbour; great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Elmer, Jayce, Kristlynn, Miyah, Emily, Caleb, and Jordan.

