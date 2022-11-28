Winnie Louise “Momma Peace” Peace was born July 26, 1929 in Tatum, Texas to parents, Thomas Henry Vincent and Lillian Marceline Williams. She went to her Heavenly Home on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 93.

In her younger years she worked for Flower’s Bakery in Beaumont, Texas. The greatest love she had in her life was her family. She excelled at being a wife and raising her children and watching her grandchildren. She was known as “Momma Peace” to everyone and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Henry Vincent and Lillian Marceline Vincent; husbands, Herbert Nicholas, Knowls Jones, Jim Peace; son David Eugene Nicholas; grandson, Michael David Nicholas; brothers, Howell Vincent, James Vincent, Thomas Vincent, Clarence Vincent, Calvin Vincent; sister, Monnie Sue Gill.

“Momma Peace” is survived by her children, Douglas Nicholas and wife Bopha, Alice Thibodeaux and late husband Jay, Rhonda Sowell and husband Tearle; daughter in law, Mary Ann Nicholas; Missouri daughter, Beth Gokin and husband Leeland; grandchildren, Justin Sowell and wife Mikayla, Bryan Nicholas and wife Rayanna, Josh Nicholas, Samuel Veth, Kristen Shaw and husband Justin, Nikie Watthuber and husband Frank; great grandchildren, Landon, Braydon, Brody, Brynlee, Louis, Andrew, Averyin, Breanna, Collin; grand dogs, DoDo, Stella “Little Dog”.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Highway Tabernacle Assembly of God from 11am-12:00 noon. Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 noon with Bro. Charles Stoker and Bro. Willie Parsons officiating. Burial will follow in the Ryan Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be: Douglas Nicholas, Tearle Sowell, Landon Ortiz, Braydon Ortiz, Brody Miracle, Justin Sowell, Justin Shaw. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Kenneth Harrison, Steve Noel, Preston Dildy, Bryan Nicholas, Josh Nicholas.

