Joyce Ann “Jo” Kimes, 79, of Liberty, Texas passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

Jo was born on November 17, 1943 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Walter Hitzegrade and Della Raye. She moved to Gatesville with her mother who married Lloyd Taylor in 1951. The family moved once more to Texas City where Jo attended school and graduated from Texas City High School. She was a member of the Stingray marching band playing multiple instruments. After graduation, Jo began her career as a secretary for a large firm of attorneys in downtown Houston. She married the love of her life George Kimes on September 17, 1965. George and Jo were avid animal lovers and spent several years showing horses and rodeoing. It was at a rodeo that she stumbled upon someone selling Australian Shepherd puppies and purchased her first Aussie “Beggar” and made the switch from showing horses to showing Aussies. In 1978 she became the Executive Secretary of the Australian Shepherd Club of America of which she retired in 2008. Jo’s happiest times were spent with her ASCA friends, traveling with her husband and making wonderful memories with her granddaughter.

Jo is survived by her husband George Kimes of Liberty; daughter Shannon Seymour and husband, Scott of Beaumont; and granddaughter, Shelby Seymour.

Visitation with the family will be on Friday, December 2, 2022 from 4:00pm-6:00pm at Allison Funeral Home, Liberty Texas. Online condolences can be made at http://www.allisonfuneralservice.com.

