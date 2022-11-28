Elizabeth Maxine Soffes and Jimmy Gail Soffes

A love story that never ends, Elizabeth Maxine Soffes, 77, of Houston, Texas, was reunited with her beloved husband, Jimmy Gail Soffes, on Thursday, November 17, 2022. She passed away in her sleep at her daughter’s home, with her family and “kitties” by her side. Jimmy only preceded her in death earlier this year on July 4, 2022. Elizabeth was born on December 25, 1944, in Baytown, Texas, to the late John Henry Agee and Annie Irma Hightower Rosier. Jimmy was born on March 28, 1950, in Baytown, Texas, to the late Cecil and Velma Lucille Simmons Soffes.

Jimmy and Elizabeth were married for fifty-three years and together they raised two children, David and Dyanna. They were a very loving and dedicated couple, parents, and grandparents. The two enjoyed spending time with the family whenever they were able.

Elizabeth graduated from Channelview High School, the class of 1962. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Elizabeth was a member of Bayshore Baptist Church in Channelview. Jimmy was a member of the First Assembly of God in Channelview, where he drove the church youth bus for several years.

Jimmy worked as a shrimper for years and was an operator with Coastal Water Authority for twenty-nine years before retiring. He was a hard worker, always providing for his family. Jimmy returned to Channelview High School to receive his GED. Elizabeth was a homemaker, who enjoyed sewing by hand and on a machine. She would make her children outfits and Barbie clothes for the grandchildren.

Jimmy was a “shade tree mechanic” who enjoyed working on cars. He loved his parents and grandchildren dearly. Elizabeth loved to craft, make floral arrangements, and crochet blankets. She cherished her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her “kitties”. Elizabeth played Barbies with the granddaughters and would even babysit for $1.00. She was loving and unique in her own special way. They will both be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved them.

Elizabeth and Jimmy were preceded in death by their parents. She was preceded in death by her husband Jimmy G. Soffes; her stepfather Dave Rosier; sisters Barbara Morton and husband Bobby, Jewell Archer, Geraldine Bagget and husband Bob, Billie Bonds and husband Gary, Pat Mitchell and husband Tommy; her brother Donald Driggers and wife Sis; her grandson Casey Nissing; and her best friend Glenda Leeth. He was preceded in death by his sister Ruby Fain and husband Donald. Together they leave behind to cherish their memory, their children David Soffes and Dyanna Nissing and husband Cary Pye; their grandchildren Cortney Chacon and husband Brandon, Brittany Mariner, Chelsea Graham, Cody Nissing and wife Ashley, Luke Pye, CJ Pye and wife Brittney, Nick Pye, Kyler Pye, and Bentten Pye; their great-grandchildren Bryce, Easton, Cooper, Cora Grace, Brayden James, Conner, Bella, Rylie, Casey, Chevy, Jessalyn, and Jocelynn; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Jimmy also leaves behind a sister Rinnie Richey and husband Willard.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 7pm until 9pm, on Friday, December 2, 2022, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A celebration of life for Elizabeth and Jimmy will be held at 3pm, on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the funeral home.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Elizabeth and Jimmy’s honor to assist in the care of their son David.

