Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 26, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 26, 2022:

  • Martin, Keliyah – Possession of Marijuana and Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Pyatt, Adam Elija – Public Intoxication
  • Valdez, Starr Lynn – Driving While License Invalid
  • Wilkerson, Tristin Robert – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Oneal, Kerry – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Kudro, Kyle – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Fagan, Ronnie Lee – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
  • Hamlin, Katie – Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury
  • Warren, Tiffany Leann – Interfering With Public Duties
  • Gumms, Morice Clerance – Fraudulent Use or Possession of a Credit Card or Debit Card and Terroristic Threat Against Police Officer/Judge
  • Stolich, Michael – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle (no mugshot)
  • Farmer, Briannah Ann – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Dubose, Dru – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Gray, Lemuel – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
