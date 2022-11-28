Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 26, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 26, 2022:

Martin, Keliyah – Possession of Marijuana and Evading Arrest or Detention

Pyatt, Adam Elija – Public Intoxication

Valdez, Starr Lynn – Driving While License Invalid

Wilkerson, Tristin Robert – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Oneal, Kerry – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Kudro, Kyle – Driving While Intoxicated

Fagan, Ronnie Lee – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Hamlin, Katie – Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury

Warren, Tiffany Leann – Interfering With Public Duties

Gumms, Morice Clerance – Fraudulent Use or Possession of a Credit Card or Debit Card and Terroristic Threat Against Police Officer/Judge

Stolich, Michael – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle (no mugshot)

Farmer, Briannah Ann – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Dubose, Dru – Driving While Intoxicated

Gray, Lemuel – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

