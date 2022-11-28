Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 26, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 26, 2022:
- Martin, Keliyah – Possession of Marijuana and Evading Arrest or Detention
- Pyatt, Adam Elija – Public Intoxication
- Valdez, Starr Lynn – Driving While License Invalid
- Wilkerson, Tristin Robert – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Oneal, Kerry – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Kudro, Kyle – Driving While Intoxicated
- Fagan, Ronnie Lee – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
- Hamlin, Katie – Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury
- Warren, Tiffany Leann – Interfering With Public Duties
- Gumms, Morice Clerance – Fraudulent Use or Possession of a Credit Card or Debit Card and Terroristic Threat Against Police Officer/Judge
- Stolich, Michael – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle (no mugshot)
- Farmer, Briannah Ann – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Dubose, Dru – Driving While Intoxicated
- Gray, Lemuel – Assault Causing Bodily Injury