Bennie Bernice Dagle, 87, went to her heavenly home on November 27, 2022, in Hardin, Texas. Bennie was born February 22, 1935 to Herbert Cecil Meadows and Johnye May Brandon Meadows in Sandune, Texas.

Bennie had spent her entire life in Hardin, Texas where she worked, and later retired from the Kersting Hospital working as a nurses aide. Bennie was a dedicated member of the Hardin UPC and lived her days for the Lord. She loved spending time with her family, traveling and sewing and enjoyed doing puzzles and reading. Her biggest delight came from the time she spent with her grand and great-grand Children.

Bennie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Toby; her sisters, Faye Colvin, Pat Sims and Jerry Glover; Great Granddaughter, Jasmyne Cole; great grandson, Isaiah Harmon.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, David Dagle and wife Kathy, Elaine Sisco, Kenny Dagle; sisters, Bonnie Fontenot, Marie Martin and husband David, Lois Fregia, Peggy Taylor and husband Ramey; special friends, Denise Frankum, Claudette Thompson; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

A service will be held for Bennie at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton, Texas on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at the Hardin Chapel Cemetery in Hardin, Texas.

