Mable Christene Langford, loving Wife, Mother, Mawmaw, Great Mawmaw and Sister, received her angel wings Sunday, November 27, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous 4-year battle with brain cancer. She was born June 10, 1953, in Liberty, Texas, to Lawrence and Nora Abshier. She truly was one of a kind and touched so many lives in her time on Earth. To know her, was to simply love her.

Mable spent many years working as a Respiratory Therapist at Bayside Community Hospital in Anahuac until she retired. The kindness and compassion she displayed echoed throughout the community. Mable left us all with an example of extending grace and making family the most important thing in her life, along with her relationship with the Lord. She made sure no one left her presence without a meal and an “I love you.” She carried an immeasurable strength that was an inspiration to all who knew her.

She will be lovingly remembered by her sweet husband of 52 years, Eugene Langford; her son Paul “Gene” Langford and wife Rachel; daughters Melinda Feild, Brittney Bahr and husband Christopher; her grandchildren that she adored, Dwain Sutton and Brianna Faust, Alyssa Hvamstad and husband Aaron, Justin Feild and Katie Duncan, Jacob Langford, Jace Feild, Brinley Bahr, and Conner Bahr one great-grandchild, Kaiden Sutton. She is also survived by her sister, Juanita and husband Jim Richey of Hankamer; as well as a host of other family and friends.

Preceding Mable in death were her parents, Lawrence and Nora Abshier; her in-laws Howard and Evelyn Langford; her brothers Lawrence Abshier Jr, Roger Abshier Sr; her sister Dessie Pate; nephews, David Bertrand, Roger Abshier Jr., and Clayton Abshier; and her niece Stacie Abshier.

Friends are welcome to join the family for a graveside service at Abshier Cemetery, located at Co Rd 112, Devers, TX 77538, on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 10 am.

