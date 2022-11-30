Gurvis Aubry Sthram Sr., 85, of Batson, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Kountze Nursing Center in Kountze, Texas. Mr Sthram was born on December 10, 1936, to the late Roy Sthram and Henrietta Watson in Liberty County. Mr. Sthram was a retired heavy machine operator with Chandler Oil Field and was a supervisor for several companies. He enjoyed working on anything mechanical. He loved to fish and being outdoors. Mr. Sthram was a faithful servant who loved his God, family and friends.

Mr. Sthram is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 48 years, Evelyn Sthram; sons, Roy Sthram, Gerald Davis; sisters, Etra Sthram, Verdie Richard, Oweda Coufal, and Ada Bell Holmes.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Gurvis Sthram Jr. and wife Nancy of Saratoga, Texas, Glen Sthram of Batson, Texas; daughters, Georgia Manning and husband David of Hardin, Texas, Martha Jones and husband Dean of Batson, Texas, Betty Jo Sheffield and husband Louis of Warren, Texas, Angie Collier and husband DeWayne of Saratoga, Texas; sisters Dixie Lewis of Kountze, Texas, Delita Mason and husband Gary of Batson, Texas, Jean Strahan of Batson, Texas, Eloise O’Conner; 28 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, several great great grandchildren, and a host of family and friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022, 2:00 pm at Faith and Family Funeral Chapel with Pastor Gideon Watson officiating. A gathering of family and friends will begin on Thursday at 11:00 am until service time. Interment Guedry Cemetery. Honoring Mr. Sthram as pallbearers are Glen Sthram, Gurvis Sthram Jr., Michael Sthram, DeWayne Collier, Damon Collier, Samuel Collier, and Jacob Kitsmiller Sr. Honorary pallbearers are Tre Sthram, Jacob Kitsmiller Jr., and Dakota Collier.

