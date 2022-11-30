Ronald Collins, 74, of Kountze, Texas passed away on Tuesday, November 21, 2022, at his residence in Kountze, Texas. Mr. Collins was born on April 26, 1948, to the late Harold Collins and Georgia Courville in Church Point, LA.

Mr. Collins was a retired oil field worker for Crebbs Oil Company. He was a Army Vietnam veteran. He loved to golf and just being outdoors.

Mr. Collins is preceded in death by his parents.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons Jason Collins and wife Tracee of Pineland, Texas, and Jeff Collins and wife Shelby of Kingwood, Texas; grandsons, Jaxon, Cooper, Lane, Logan, and Luke Collins

Services to be announce at a later date.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

